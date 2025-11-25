WMU takes MAC regular-season title with 31-21 win over EMU, awaits league championship game opponent

Broc Lowry rushed for two touchdowns and Western Michigan scored 28 points off four turnovers in beating Eastern Michigan 31-21…

Broc Lowry rushed for two touchdowns and Western Michigan scored 28 points off four turnovers in beating Eastern Michigan 31-21 on Tuesday night to win the Mid-American Conference regular-season title and a berth in the league championship game.

The Broncos (8-4, 7-1) will have to wait until four 5-2 teams play out the conference schedule Friday and Saturday before they know who they will take on in the MAC championship at Detroit’s Ford Field on Dec. 6.

The title-game appearance will be the first for WMU since 2016 when it defeated Ohio 29-23.

Trailing 7-0, the Broncos scored the next 31 points before the Eagles (4-8, 3-5) scored twice in the fourth quarter. All four touchdowns came after turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles.

Lowry scored on runs of 33 and 1 yards while Talique Williams scored on a 36-yard jet sweep. Jalen Buckley scored on a 4-yard run.

Lowry rushed for 92 yards on 18 carries and threw for 100 more. Buckley and Williams combined for 137 more rushing yards.

Noah Kim was 24-of-41 for 327 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles but was intercepted three times. Dontae McMillan rushed for 111 yards and a TD on 11 carries and made four catches for 126 yards and another score.

