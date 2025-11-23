Wisconsin visits Minnesota in Big Ten matchup

Wisconsin (4-7) at Minnesota (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats Minnesota…

Wisconsin (4-7) at Minnesota (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 303.7 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 202.9 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 100.8 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (95th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 349 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 224.3 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 124.7 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (69th)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 251.7 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 132.3 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 119.5 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 13.4 points per game (135th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 333.2 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 229.9 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 103.3 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (45th)

Wisconsin ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 32.4% of the time.

Wisconsin ranks 120th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Minnesota’s 34th-ranked +4 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Minnesota is 4th in the FBS averaging 28.3 penalty yards per game, and Wisconsin ranks 6th with a 32-yard average.

Minnesota ranks 119th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.7% of trips.

Team leaders

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 2,145 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 454 yards on 100 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lemeke Brockington, 460 yards on 44 catches, 4 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 635 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Darrion Dupree, 312 yards on 71 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Lance Mason, 349 yards on 26 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Minnesota lost 38-35 to Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 22. Lindsey led Minnesota with 264 yards on 20-of-30 passing (66.7%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Taylor carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards and scored one touchdown, adding six receptions for 37 yards. Javon Tracy had four receptions for 87 yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin beat Illinois 27-10 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Carter Smith led Wisconsin with 75 yards on 9-of-11 passing (81.8%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Dupree carried the ball 17 times for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for eight yards. Trech Kekahuna had five receptions for 39 yards.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.