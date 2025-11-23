Washington hosts No. 6 Oregon in Big Ten play

No. 6 Oregon (10-1) at Washington (8-3), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Key stats Washington…

No. 6 Oregon (10-1) at Washington (8-3), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 426.5 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 256.5 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 170.1 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (19th)

Washington Defense

Overall: 304.0 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 200.5 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 103.5 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (19th)

Oregon Offense

Overall: 471.8 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 243.2 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 228.6 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 39.3 points per game (8th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 248.7 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 145.7 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 14.9 points per game (8th)

Washington is 67th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.0% of the time. Oregon ranks 9th on offense, converting on 50.0% of third downs.

Oregon is 24th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Oregon is 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. Washington’s red zone offense ranks 18th, scoring on 91.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 2,721 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 651 yards on 135 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 730 yards on 52 catches, 8 TDs

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 2,447 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 727 yards on 95 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Kenyon Sadiq, 479 yards on 36 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Washington defeated UCLA 48-14 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Williams led Washington with 213 yards on 17-of-26 passing (65.4%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 56 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Adam Mohammed had 108 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Dezmen Roebuck had seven receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon defeated USC 42-27 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Moore led Oregon with 257 yards on 22-of-30 passing (73.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Whittington carried the ball 19 times for 104 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 22 yards. Sadiq recorded 72 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

