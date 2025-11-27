Washington hopes to put a damper on No. 5 Oregon’s CFP chances in regular-season finale

Whenever Oregon coach Dan Lanning hits the road with donors and support groups, he most frequently is asked about the…

Whenever Oregon coach Dan Lanning hits the road with donors and support groups, he most frequently is asked about the Ducks’ yearly matchup against Washington.

Saturday’s meeting with the Huskies in Seattle will not only be an opportunity for Washington (8-3) to earn its fourth win in five tries in the 117-game series, but it also will be a pivotal game for No. 5 Oregon (11-1, No. 6 CFP) and its playoff chances, which could take a serious hit with a loss. Washington coach Jedd Fisch is amply aware of such.

“Beating Oregon does a lot for me,” Fisch said Monday. “Knocking them out is just another part of it. But, we want to do everything we possibly can to get a win on Saturday.”

It won’t be easy for the Huskies, though they are hosting Oregon and Lanning has a 1-3 record in the rivalry series that dates back to 1900. After a couple of trying offensive games against Iowa and Wisconsin, the Ducks have scored 42 points in each of their last two games, including in a 42-27 victory over Southern California last weekend.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was injured in the game against Wisconsin, has returned to form the last two weeks, completing 49 of 60 (82%) passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Moore has the fourth-highest completion percentage in the nation, which Lanning attributes to his preparation.

“He works really hard,” Lanning said. “It’s being on the same page. Several of those plays he’s made are checks based on coverages as well. To piece all those pieces together, it’s a lot of hard work on his part and work by the wideouts knowing they’re going to be where he trusts them to be.”

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has had a similarly stellar season, ranking sixth in the country in completion percentage. He will need to be at his best for the Huskies to knock off Oregon in what both coaches figure will be an emotional regular-season finale for each squad.

“I’m sure that our crowd will be fired up,” Fisch said. “The energy will be elite. The passion our players will play with should be great.

Said Lanning: “I know that for our guys, there will be a high level of emotion in this game. They’re going to have that. It’s definitely an important rivalry for us. This game means a lot.”

Huskies’ reinforcements

Washington’s leading receiver and running back — Denzel Boston (ankle) and Jonah Coleman (knee) — have each been dealing with injuries that have limited their action the last few weeks. On Monday, Fisch said he expects both Boston and Coleman to be back in much more significant manners than during last weekend’s 48-14 win at UCLA.

“I don’t know how many reps that is,” Fisch said. “But a substantial amount.”

Wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, who left the Huskies’ 49-13 victory over Purdue on Nov. 15 in an ambulance after taking a big hit, also has been cleared to play.

Fightin’ Finney

Defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., who leads Oregon in passes defended this season with six, was called for a pass interference penalty last Saturday that resulted in a first down for USC. Lanning came to Finney’s defense on Monday, noting how his “next play” mentality has served him well during his freshman season with the Ducks.

“When you go against good players, that’s part of understanding that moments like that can happen,” Lanning said. “That’s not a surprise, you have an expectation that moments like that will happen at some point this year. It’s about how you respond, and he’s already responded. I have a lot of confidence in him.”

OU, QBU?

When the Ducks scored seven touchdowns against Washington last year in a 49-21 win, quarterback Dillon Gabriel was at the helm as he wrapped up his sixth college season before jumping to the NFL. Fisch is highly complimentary of both Gabriel and Moore.

“I mean, the quarterback’s different, but the quality of the quarterback’s the same,” Fisch said. “They’re both NFL quarterbacks that are exceptional.”

Road rules

Oregon has won 11 straight true home games under Lanning. The Ducks last lost away from Autzen Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023, falling 36-33 to Washington at Husky Stadium.

