Virginia Tech visits No. 19 Virginia in ACC matchup

Virginia Tech (3-8) at No. 19 Virginia (9-2), Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 438 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 250.1 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 187.9 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (26th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 322.8 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 214.8 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 108 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (36th)

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 362.5 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 174.4 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 188.2 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (105th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 377.9 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 228.6 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 149.3 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (111th)

Virginia Tech is 119th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.4% of the time. Virginia ranks 11th on offense, converting on 49.2% of third downs.

Virginia Tech ranks 114th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Virginia’s 34th-ranked +4 margin.

Virginia Tech ranks 123rd in the FBS averaging 66.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia’s 31st-ranked 45.3 per-game average.

Virginia Tech ranks 132nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 2,404 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 66.6 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 917 yards on 187 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 766 yards on 51 catches, 5 TDs

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,841 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 58.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 749 yards on 118 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 516 yards on 31 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Virginia won 34-17 over Duke on Saturday, Nov. 15. Morris led Virginia with 316 yards on 23-of-35 passing (65.7%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Taylor had 133 rushing yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 25 yards. Harris had eight receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech fell to Miami (FL) 34-17 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Drones passed for 124 yards on 12-of-21 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 31 yards. Hawkins had 72 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Greene had five receptions for 95 yards.

