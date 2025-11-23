UTSA and Army meet in AAC action

Army (5-5) at UTSA (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UTSA Offense Overall:…

Army (5-5) at UTSA (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 416.1 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 240.8 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (22nd)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 389.3 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 240.9 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 148.4 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (106th)

Army Offense

Overall: 338.4 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 79.1 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 259.3 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (106th)

Army Defense

Overall: 354.1 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 203.9 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 150.2 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (49th)

Army ranks 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.2% of the time. UTSA ranks 69th on offense, converting on 39.9% of third downs.

UTSA ranks 125th in the FBS averaging 66.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Army’s 1st-ranked 26.5 per-game average.

UTSA ranks 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.7% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. UTSA is 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:23, while Army’s top-ranked average is 35:29.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 2,429 yards, 25 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 983 yards on 138 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 567 yards on 52 catches, 7 TDs

Army

Passing: Cale Hellums, 466 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 52.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Hellums, 980 yards on 242 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 318 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UTSA won 58-24 over East Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 22. McCown threw for 248 yards on 24-of-33 attempts (72.7%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Will Henderson III carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards, adding two receptions for -8 yards. David Amador had five receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Army lost 26-25 to Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 22. Hellums passed for 64 yards on 6-of-10 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 32 times for 159 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Noah Short had 37 rushing yards on eight carries, adding four receptions for 47 yards. Anderson recorded 12 yards on one catch.

Next game

Army plays Navy on Dec. 13.

