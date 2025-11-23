Utah State squares off against Boise State in MWC action

Boise State (7-4) at Utah State (6-5), Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Key stats Utah…

Boise State (7-4) at Utah State (6-5), Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 424.0 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 257.5 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (36th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 416.5 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 241.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (94th)

Boise State Offense

Overall: 423.0 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 231.5 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 191.5 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (44th)

Boise State Defense

Overall: 323.7 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 165.7 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 158.0 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (58th)

Utah State ranks 93rd in third down percentage, converting 37.2% of the time. Boise State ranks 35th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 34.7%.

Boise State is 119th in the FBS with 65.2 penalty yards per game.

Boise State ranks 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.9% of trips. Utah State’s red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 90.0% of red zone opportunities.

Utah State is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:00, compared to Boise State’s 11th-ranked average of 33:01.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 2,502 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 689 yards on 118 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 898 yards on 58 catches, 5 TDs

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 1,994 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 896 yards on 139 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Chris Marshall, 467 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Utah State defeated Fresno State 28-17 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Barnes passed for 150 yards on 16-of-30 attempts (53.3%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 23 times for 113 yards. Javen Jacobs had 68 rushing yards on eight carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for four yards. Pegan recorded 79 yards on eight catches.

Boise State won 49-21 over Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Max Cutforth led Boise State with 239 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Sire Gaines carried the ball 22 times for 149 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 12 yards. LaTrell Caples put up 70 yards on seven catches.

