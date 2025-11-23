UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava leaves game after being sacked and injured

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game against Washington after being sacked and hurt in the…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game against Washington after being sacked and hurt in the third quarter Saturday night.

The Tennessee transfer was sacked for a 15-yard loss at the UCLA 25-yard line by Bryce Butler at 8:44, with the Bruins trailing 27-0.

After lying on his back, Iamaleava got up and walked off the Rose Bowl field under his own power and entered a blue tent behind the Bruins bench.

Last week, Iamaleava missed UCLA’s 48-10 loss at No. 1 Ohio State while he was in concussion protocol. He initially got hurt in a loss to Nebraska on Nov. 8.

“Not completely sure,” interim coach Tim Skipper said when asked if Iamaleava had sustained a concussion. “He was talking when we went out there, but when he came out, he went into the tent, then came into the locker room. We’ll get an update as we go, but that’s all I really know.”

Iamaleava was 16 for 26 for 69 yards and no touchdowns before getting hurt. He also ran for 16 yards on five carries.

