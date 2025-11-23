UCF visits No. 11 BYU in Big 12 matchup

UCF (5-6) at No. 11 BYU (10-1), Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats BYU…

UCF (5-6) at No. 11 BYU (10-1), Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 414.6 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 213.2 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 201.5 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 33.4 points per game (30th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 327.2 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 201.2 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 126.0 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (14th)

UCF Offense

Overall: 386.3 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 217.7 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 168.5 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (88th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 329.3 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 175.6 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 153.6 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (45th)

UCF is 125th in third down percentage, converting 32.9% of the time. BYU ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31.0%.

UCF ranks 88th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to BYU’s 10th-ranked +10 margin.

UCF is 94th in the FBS averaging 59.3 penalty yards per game, compared to BYU’s 39th-ranked 47.0 per-game average.

UCF is 110th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.6% of trips. BYU’s red zone offense ranks 9th, scoring on 93.6% of red zone opportunities.

BYU ranks 12th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:57.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 2,304 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 1,134 yards on 195 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 713 yards on 44 catches, 5 TDs

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 1,919 yards, 8 TDs, 8 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 676 yards on 136 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Dylan Wade, 492 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

BYU won 26-14 over Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 22. Bachmeier led BYU with 127 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards and one rushing touchdown. Martin had 222 rushing yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 44 yards. Parker Kingston had seven receptions for 39 yards.

UCF defeated Oklahoma State 17-14 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Jackson passed for 271 yards on 16-of-25 attempts (64.0%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Montgomery had 81 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding one reception for 20 yards. Wade recorded 145 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

