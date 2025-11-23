Tulsa and UAB meet in AAC play

UAB (3-8) at Tulsa (4-7), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Tulsa Offense Overall:…

UAB (3-8) at Tulsa (4-7), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 401.7 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 227.7 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 174 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (102nd)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 396.8 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 218.6 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 178.2 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (96th)

UAB Offense

Overall: 405.1 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 274.6 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 130.5 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (80th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 430.3 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 239.3 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 191 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (136th)

UAB is 134th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.7% of the time. Tulsa ranks 82nd on offense, converting on 38.4% of third downs.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Tulsa ranks 114th in the FBS at -7, and UAB ranks 135th at -14.

UAB is 114th in the FBS averaging 64.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Tulsa’s 20th-ranked 40.7 per-game average.

UAB is 126th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.5% of trips. Tulsa’s red zone offense ranks 73rd, scoring on 84.2% of red zone opportunities.

Tulsa ranks 100th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:55, compared to UAB’s 36th-ranked average of 31:14.

Team leaders

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 1,994 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 1,065 yards on 212 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Brody Foley, 528 yards on 37 catches, 7 TDs

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 2,296 yards, 11 TDs, 10 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 783 yards on 144 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 881 yards on 67 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Tulsa won 26-25 over Army on Saturday, Nov. 22. Hayes passed for 267 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Richardson had 203 rushing yards on 28 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 22 yards. Zion Steptoe recorded 76 yards on five catches.

UAB fell 48-18 to South Florida on Saturday, Nov. 22. Kitna passed for 230 yards on 20-of-36 attempts (55.6%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Isaiah Jacobs had 38 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown. Hooks had 10 receptions for 146 yards.

