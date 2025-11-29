Tulane clinches a home title tilt amid Sumrall uncertainty with a 27-0 victory over Charlotte

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jake Retzlaff ran for two short scores, setting a Tulane single-season record for touchdowns rushing by…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jake Retzlaff ran for two short scores, setting a Tulane single-season record for touchdowns rushing by a quarterback, and the Green Wave clinched a tie for first place in the American Conference with a 27-0 victory over struggling Charlotte on Saturday night.

The victory also ensured Tulane would host the American title game next week. The league uses the College Football Playoff rankings as a tiebreaker in the standings, and Tulane (10-2, 7-1, CFP No. 24) was the conference’s only team with such a ranking.

Tulane will host North Texas, which along with Navy finished the regular season in a three-way tie with Tulane atop the American. North Texas beat Navy this season.

Tulane’s victory came as uncertainty swirled around second-year coach Jon Sumrall, who has drawn interest from Florida and Auburn, and also was seen as a potential Ole Miss candidate if Rebels coach Lane Kiffin departs for another school.

Sumrall has gone 19-6 since taking over for current Houston coach Willie Fritz in 2024. He has coached the Wave to two straight conference title games. Tulane lost to Army in last season’s league championship game.

Tulane outgained Charlotte (1-11, 0-8) 274-72 in the first half and scored three touchdowns on 1-yard runs, the first by Javin Gordon and the next two by Retzlaff for a 21-0 lead.

Retzlaff passed for 291 yards but was intercepted twice, the first time in the Charlotte end zone by Kadin Schmitz on first-and-goal from the 2.

Patrick Durkin’s fourth-quarter field goals of 36 and 52 yards capped the scoring.

The Takeaway

Charlotte: The 49ers defense caused three Tulane turnovers — and that might have mattered if Charlotte’s offense didn’t struggle as much as it did. Both Charlotte QBs that played were intercepted, and the 49ers were held to minus-3 yards rushing.

Tulane: Favored by more than four touchdowns, the Green Wave looked complacent after building an early 14-0 lead. Tulane turned the ball over twice in the second quarter, the first time on Retzlaff’s interception and the second when Jamauri McClure fumbled. Charlotte’s Thai Baldwin scooped the fumble and returned it to the Tulane 12 before Retzlaff made his second tackle of the game after a turnover. But Charlotte’s scoring threat fizzled when Liam Boyd missed a 25-yard field goal.

Up next

Charlotte: The 49ers begin their offseason under first-year coach Tim Albin, who’ll have much to re-evaluate after going winless against Division I Football Bowl Subdivision competition. The 49ers’ lone victory came against Monmouth of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Tulane: Plays in its fourth straight American Conference championship game — the third in four years at home — on Friday night. Tulane is 1-2 in its previous three league title games.

