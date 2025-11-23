Top-25 SEC matchup features Texas hosting Texas A&M

No. 3 Texas A&M (11-0) at No. 17 Texas (8-3), Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds…

No. 3 Texas A&M (11-0) at No. 17 Texas (8-3), Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas by 10.5. Against the spread: Texas 2-8, Texas A&M 5-6.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 381.5 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 259.9 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 121.6 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (50th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 335.9 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 243.2 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 92.7 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (24th)

Texas A&M Offense

Overall: 465.1 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 269.2 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 195.9 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 38.1 points per game (10th)

Texas A&M Defense

Overall: 301.9 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 183.1 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 118.8 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (38th)

Texas is 63rd in third down percentage, converting 40.8% of the time. Texas A&M ranks 1st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 21.7%.

Texas A&M is 109th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Texas’ 10th-ranked +10 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Texas ranks 121st in the FBS averaging 65.9 penalty yards per game, and Texas A&M ranks 116th with a 64.7-yard average.

Texas A&M is 130th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.3% of trips. Texas’ red zone offense ranks 76th, scoring on 83.7% of red zone opportunities.

Texas ranks 99th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:56, compared to Texas A&M’s 17th-ranked average of 32:25.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 2,763 yards, 23 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 442 yards on 112 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 736 yards on 46 catches, 6 TDs

Texas A&M

Passing: Marcel Reed, 2,752 yards, 25 TDs, 8 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rueben Owens, 570 yards on 99 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Concepcion, 829 yards on 52 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Texas beat Arkansas 52-37 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Manning passed for 389 yards on 18-of-30 attempts (60.0%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Wisner carried the ball 15 times for 67 yards. Parker Livingstone put up 104 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Texas A&M won 48-0 over Samford on Saturday, Nov. 22. Reed passed for 120 yards on 10-of-15 attempts (66.7%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Amari Daniels had 106 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Ashton Bethel-Roman recorded 61 yards on two catches with two touchdowns.

