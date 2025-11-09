Top-25 SEC matchup features Georgia hosting Texas

No. 13 Texas (7-2) at No. 5 Georgia (8-1), Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key…

No. 13 Texas (7-2) at No. 5 Georgia (8-1), Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 435.8 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 238.6 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 197.2 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 33.4 points per game (29th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 310.8 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 210.6 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 100.2 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (24th)

Texas Offense

Overall: 381.4 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 246.1 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 135.3 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (60th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 314.0 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 78.2 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (11th)

Georgia ranks 17th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 48.3% of the time.

Georgia ranks 87th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Texas’ 10th-ranked +8 margin.

Texas ranks 117th in the FBS averaging 66.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia’s 32nd-ranked 46.2 per-game average.

Texas is 81st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. Georgia’s red zone defense ranks 17th at 76.0%.

Texas ranks 73rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:44, compared to Georgia’s 10th-ranked average of 33:03.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 2,035 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 575 yards on 101 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 542 yards on 53 catches, 3 TDs

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 2,123 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Quintrevion Wisner, 338 yards on 88 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Wingo, 593 yards on 31 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Georgia won 41-21 over Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Stockton threw for 264 yards on 18-of-29 attempts (62.1%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 31 yards. Frazier had 181 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Noah Thomas had three receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Texas won 34-31 over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 1. Manning led Texas with 328 yards on 25-of-33 passing (75.8%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wisner had 75 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 28 yards. Wingo had two receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Georgia hosts Charlotte on Nov. 22. Texas hosts Arkansas on Nov. 22.

