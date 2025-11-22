Toledo beats Ball State 38-9 in a MAC finale

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw two of his four touchdown passes to Junior Vandeross III, and Toledo rolled…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw two of his four touchdown passes to Junior Vandeross III, and Toledo rolled to a 38-9 victory over Ball State on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference regular-season finale.

Toledo (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) moves into a five-way tie for second place in the MAC, a game behind conference leader Western Michigan.

Gleason was 15-of-24 passing for 218 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter to help Toledo build a 24-3 halftime lead. His 42-yard touchdown pass to Vandeross III stretched the Rockets’ advantage to 31-3 early in the third quarter. The pair connected on a 63-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Chip Trayanum add 128 yards rushing on 15 carries with a short-yardage touchdown run for the Rockets.

Kiael Kelly completed 13 of 30 passes for 166 yards and threw two interceptions for Ball State (4-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Thacker had a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Toledo also set a program record with 17 tackles for loss.

