Thompson, Jones each grab pick-6’s as Holy Cross rolls Georgetown 42-7 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Eli Thompson and Cam Jones each had a pick-6, Sam Boyer returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, and Holy Cross rode their defense to a 42-7 rout of Georgetown at Fenway Park on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Jayden Clerveaux had 65 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Crusaders (3-9, 3-4 Patriot League), and Max Mosey added 48 yards and a score on three carries. Sam Slade took his first carry of the game for an 88-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Holy Cross defense managed five sacks and four interceptions on the day. Chisom Onwuzurigbo grabbed a pick, and Thompson added a second in addition to his early pick-6.

Savion Hart scored the lone touchdown for the Hoyas (6-6, 3-4), a 17-yard rush in the third quarter.

Dominic Campanile connected with Alijah Cason on a 9-yard score to get Holy Cross on the board. Campanile finished 7-of-15 for 54 yards.

The Crusaders won at Fenway Park for the first time since 1956. They played 21 times and went 10-12 at the home of the Red Sox between 1916 and 1956.

