The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (58) 11-0 1640 1 2. Indiana (7) 11-0 1587 2 3. Texas A&M (1) 11-0 1522 3 4. Georgia 10-1 1444 4 5. Oregon 10-1 1326 6 6. Mississippi 10-1 1320 5 7. Texas Tech 10-1 1295 6 8. Oklahoma 9-2 1169 8 9. Notre Dame 9-2 1117 9 10. Alabama 9-2 1056 10 11. BYU 10-1 1014 11 12. Vanderbilt 9-2 876 12 13. Miami (FL) 9-2 849 14 14. Utah 9-2 809 13 15. Michigan 9-2 664 18 16. Texas 8-3 646 17 17. Virginia 9-2 556 19 18. Tennessee 8-3 473 20 19. Southern Cal 8-3 464 16 20. James Madison 10-1 331 21 21. North Texas 10-1 288 22 22. Tulane 9-2 255 24 23. Georgia Tech 9-2 228 15 24. Pittsburgh 8-3 174 – 25. SMU 8-3 121 –

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.

