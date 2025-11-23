The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (58)
|11-0
|1640
|1
|2. Indiana (7)
|11-0
|1587
|2
|3. Texas A&M (1)
|11-0
|1522
|3
|4. Georgia
|10-1
|1444
|4
|5. Oregon
|10-1
|1326
|6
|6. Mississippi
|10-1
|1320
|5
|7. Texas Tech
|10-1
|1295
|6
|8. Oklahoma
|9-2
|1169
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|9-2
|1117
|9
|10. Alabama
|9-2
|1056
|10
|11. BYU
|10-1
|1014
|11
|12. Vanderbilt
|9-2
|876
|12
|13. Miami (FL)
|9-2
|849
|14
|14. Utah
|9-2
|809
|13
|15. Michigan
|9-2
|664
|18
|16. Texas
|8-3
|646
|17
|17. Virginia
|9-2
|556
|19
|18. Tennessee
|8-3
|473
|20
|19. Southern Cal
|8-3
|464
|16
|20. James Madison
|10-1
|331
|21
|21. North Texas
|10-1
|288
|22
|22. Tulane
|9-2
|255
|24
|23. Georgia Tech
|9-2
|228
|15
|24. Pittsburgh
|8-3
|174
|–
|25. SMU
|8-3
|121
|–
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.