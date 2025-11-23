Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 2:01 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (58) 11-0 1640 1
2. Indiana (7) 11-0 1587 2
3. Texas A&M (1) 11-0 1522 3
4. Georgia 10-1 1444 4
5. Oregon 10-1 1326 6
6. Mississippi 10-1 1320 5
7. Texas Tech 10-1 1295 6
8. Oklahoma 9-2 1169 8
9. Notre Dame 9-2 1117 9
10. Alabama 9-2 1056 10
11. BYU 10-1 1014 11
12. Vanderbilt 9-2 876 12
13. Miami (FL) 9-2 849 14
14. Utah 9-2 809 13
15. Michigan 9-2 664 18
16. Texas 8-3 646 17
17. Virginia 9-2 556 19
18. Tennessee 8-3 473 20
19. Southern Cal 8-3 464 16
20. James Madison 10-1 331 21
21. North Texas 10-1 288 22
22. Tulane 9-2 255 24
23. Georgia Tech 9-2 228 15
24. Pittsburgh 8-3 174
25. SMU 8-3 121

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up