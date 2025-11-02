The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (54)
|8-0
|1633
|1
|2. Indiana (11)
|9-0
|1591
|2
|3. Texas A&M (1)
|8-0
|1523
|3
|4. Alabama
|7-1
|1447
|4
|5. Georgia
|7-1
|1364
|5
|6. Oregon
|7-1
|1293
|6
|7. Mississippi
|8-1
|1263
|7
|8. BYU
|8-0
|1207
|10
|9. Texas Tech
|8-1
|1091
|13
|10. Notre Dame
|6-2
|1071
|12
|11. Oklahoma
|7-2
|850
|18
|12. Virginia
|8-1
|838
|15
|13. Texas
|7-2
|835
|20
|14. Louisville
|7-1
|827
|16
|15. Vanderbilt
|7-2
|698
|9
|16. Georgia Tech
|8-1
|667
|8
|17. Utah
|7-2
|560
|24
|18. Miami (FL)
|6-2
|558
|10
|19. Missouri
|6-2
|491
|19
|20. Southern Cal
|6-2
|453
|23
|21. Michigan
|7-2
|344
|21
|22. Memphis
|8-1
|224
|25
|23. Tennessee
|6-3
|171
|14
|24. Washington
|6-2
|110
|–
|25. Cincinnati
|7-2
|77
|17
Others receiving votes: Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.
