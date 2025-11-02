Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 1:59 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (54) 8-0 1633 1
2. Indiana (11) 9-0 1591 2
3. Texas A&M (1) 8-0 1523 3
4. Alabama 7-1 1447 4
5. Georgia 7-1 1364 5
6. Oregon 7-1 1293 6
7. Mississippi 8-1 1263 7
8. BYU 8-0 1207 10
9. Texas Tech 8-1 1091 13
10. Notre Dame 6-2 1071 12
11. Oklahoma 7-2 850 18
12. Virginia 8-1 838 15
13. Texas 7-2 835 20
14. Louisville 7-1 827 16
15. Vanderbilt 7-2 698 9
16. Georgia Tech 8-1 667 8
17. Utah 7-2 560 24
18. Miami (FL) 6-2 558 10
19. Missouri 6-2 491 19
20. Southern Cal 6-2 453 23
21. Michigan 7-2 344 21
22. Memphis 8-1 224 25
23. Tennessee 6-3 171 14
24. Washington 6-2 110
25. Cincinnati 7-2 77 17

Others receiving votes: Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.

