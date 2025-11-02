The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (54) 8-0 1633 1 2. Indiana (11) 9-0 1591 2 3. Texas A&M (1) 8-0 1523 3 4. Alabama 7-1 1447 4 5. Georgia 7-1 1364 5 6. Oregon 7-1 1293 6 7. Mississippi 8-1 1263 7 8. BYU 8-0 1207 10 9. Texas Tech 8-1 1091 13 10. Notre Dame 6-2 1071 12 11. Oklahoma 7-2 850 18 12. Virginia 8-1 838 15 13. Texas 7-2 835 20 14. Louisville 7-1 827 16 15. Vanderbilt 7-2 698 9 16. Georgia Tech 8-1 667 8 17. Utah 7-2 560 24 18. Miami (FL) 6-2 558 10 19. Missouri 6-2 491 19 20. Southern Cal 6-2 453 23 21. Michigan 7-2 344 21 22. Memphis 8-1 224 25 23. Tennessee 6-3 171 14 24. Washington 6-2 110 – 25. Cincinnati 7-2 77 17

Others receiving votes: Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.

