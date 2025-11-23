Texas State squares off against South Alabama in Sun Belt action

South Alabama (4-7) at Texas State (5-6), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Texas…

South Alabama (4-7) at Texas State (5-6), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 469.6 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 253.0 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 216.6 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 34.9 points per game (21st)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 401.8 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 234.9 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 166.9 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (114th)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 383.9 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 183.4 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 200.5 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (76th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 365.5 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 198.1 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 167.5 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (96th)

Texas State is 112th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.4% of the time. South Alabama ranks 44th on offense, converting on 42.9% of third downs.

Texas State ranks 110th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to South Alabama’s 51st-ranked +2 margin.

South Alabama is 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.7% of trips. Texas State’s red zone offense ranks 24th, scoring on 90.6% of red zone opportunities.

Texas State is 95th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:00, compared to South Alabama’s 33rd-ranked average of 31:18.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 2,769 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 70.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 931 yards on 180 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 1,056 yards on 77 catches, 8 TDs

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 1,977 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 1,001 yards on 203 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 724 yards on 60 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 31-14 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Jackson led Texas State with 201 yards on 25-of-32 passing (78.1%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 88 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pare carried the ball 19 times for 76 yards, adding five receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown. Sparks put up 68 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

South Alabama won 42-35 over Southern Miss on Saturday, Nov. 22. Davenport passed for 151 yards on 20-of-23 attempts (87.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 15 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Bullock carried the ball 23 times for 187 yards and scored three touchdowns. Jeremy Scott had four receptions for 41 yards.

