Texas Southern ends regular season with a 24-7 victory over Alabama A&M

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordon Davis threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Lawrence Butler had 101 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Texas Southern ended its regular season with a 24-7 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Davis was 11-of-20 passing for 158 yards and he carried it 13 times for 62 yards for Texas Southern (6-5, 5-3 SWAC).

Davis’ 9-yard scoring run put Texas Southern ahead 14-7 and his 9-yard pass to Kordell Rodgers with 27 seconds before halftime made it 21-7.

Christian Avelar added a 34-yard field goal for his only make in three attempts.

Eric Handley threw for 146 yards on 16-of-30 passing for Alabama A&M (4-8, 1-7). Freshman wide receiver Jordan Chambers-Smith completed a 44-yard trick play to Daveon Walker for the Bulldogs’ lone score in the first half. Walker finished with seven grabs for 100 yards.

