Texas A&M chases perfection and a chance to crush Texas’ playoff dreams in high-stakes rivalry game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M owes Texas an awful lot of payback over the course of a rivalry that dates to 1894. This week looks like the perfect place to start.

The Longhorns dominate the overall series record. They crushed Aggie hearts with the winning field goal in 2011 before it went on hiatus for decade, then beat them again on their home turf last season when it returned. A group of Texas players gathered at midfield to celebrate on the A&M logo after the win.

Now, No. 3 Texas A&M returns to Austin for the first time since 2010, riding one of the best regular seasons in school history. And this year, they’re the team eyeing the College Football Playoff and a chance to clinch a berth in the program’s first Southeastern Conference title game, not Texas.

And the extra measure of spicy in this matchup? The Aggies (11-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 3 CFP) can once and for all stamp out Texas’ playoff hopes in a season the Longhorns (8-3, 5-2, No. 16 CFP) started No. 1 and were national title favorites.

Payback indeed.

“The emotions are going to be high,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said of what is at stake for the Aggies. “Sometimes you can want something so bad, it almost blinds you. You have to be really careful of that.”

The rivalry “will always be big,” Elko said. “I think when both teams are playing at a high level, it’s going to magnify it … This year, you’re going to have one team playing for a spot in the playoff. One team playing for a spot in Atlanta.”

Aggie defensive end Cashius Howell noted the intensity behind more than a century of rivalry that still finds a way to bring something extra.

“It’s a rivalry that dates, years, years and years and years. I obviously am going into this game with more of a fire lit, not only myself, but us a team in general,” Howell said.

The Longhorns would give anything to put in a dent in the Aggies’ undefeated season.

Texas can’t knock A&M out of the playoff, but could upend the SEC title dreams and earn yet another chance to gig the Aggies in the record books.

A Texas win would also revive arguments about whether the Longhorns belong in the playoff. A victory would be the Longhorns’ third of the season against a Top 10 opponent.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t wade into those arguments this week.

“This is a great rivalry game … that’s where our focus and energy is,” Sarkisian said. “I’ll talk about that after the game. If we’re fortunate enough to win the game.”

Dueling quarterbacks

The matchup features two of the hottest quarterbacks in the SEC.

Texas’ Arch Manning has dramatically improved since his early season struggles and accounted for six touchdowns in a win over Arkansas a week ago. Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed has emerged as a late-season Heisman Trophy contender after leading the Aggies from a 30-3 deficit to a win over South Carolina two weeks ago.

Reed has 2,752 yards passing with 25 touchdowns passes. Manning has 2,763 yards with 23 TDs.

Keeping those QBs on the run

Both teams have elite pass rushers to chase quarterbacks who can extend plays with their feet.

Texas A&M’s Howell leads the SEC with 11 1/2 sacks and is a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the national defensive player of the year. Texas’ Colin Simmons, a preseason all-American, had a slow start to the season but now ranks No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with 11.

Return to sender

Punt returners Ryan Niblett of Texas and KC Concepcion of Texas A&M have been two of the SEC’s best and it would be a surprise if either team wants to kick to them.

Niblett’s touchdowns clinched a win over Oklahoma and forced overtime in another win against Mississippi State. Concepcion also has two returns for touchdowns this season.

Texas running on empty

Texas controlled last season’s win over Texas A&M with a dominant run game powered by Quintrevion Wisner’s 186 yards. The Longhorns’ run production game has dropped off dramatically in 2025. Texas ranks 14th in the SEC at 121 yards per game. Wisner was the SEC’s top returning rusher this season but has just 442 yards in 2025.

Aggies return Owens in the backfield

Texas A&M’s top running back, Le’Veon Moss, likely won’t return this week after missing the last five games with an ankle injury. But the Aggies should have Reuben Owens II again. He dressed but sat out last week’s win over Samford. Owens has been the primary ball carrier since Moss’s injury and leads A&M with 570 yards and five touchdowns.

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken contributed from College Station, Texas.

