Te’Sean Smoot threw for 4 touchdowns as Alabama State beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 44-13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Te’Sean Smoot threw for 271 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers, Marcus Harris II added a 50-yard touchdown run and Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 44-13 on Saturday night to begin a two-game homestand to close out the regular season.

Alabama State (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) needed win and to have Jackson State lose on Saturday to host the conference championship game on Dec. 6. But the Tigers spoiled the party with a 27-21 victory over Alcorn State.

UAPB scored on the opening drive of the game but did not add to its total until 2:50 remaining in the third quarter to get within 30-13.

Smoot responded with two touchdown passes in the fourth, a 10-yarder to Manny Thompson and a 26-yarder to Asa Gregg.

Andrew Abu-Akel made field goals of 24, 33 and 43 yards for Alabama State, which was coming off a 41-3 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Jaylen Jennings led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-8, 2-6) with 133 yards rushing and a touchdown in a season finale.

Alabama reached nine wins for the second time in program history, joining the 1935 team. The Hornets close the regular season with a nonconference game against Tuskegee.

