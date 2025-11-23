Temple visits No. 22 North Texas in AAC matchup

Temple (5-6) at No. 22 North Texas (10-1), Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Temple (5-6) at No. 22 North Texas (10-1), Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

North Texas Offense

Overall: 501.5 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 321.1 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 180.4 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 46.3 points per game (1st)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 377.7 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 166.5 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 211.2 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (63rd)

Temple Offense

Overall: 347.5 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 202.4 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 145.1 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (65th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 377.9 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 184.4 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 193.5 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 27.6 points per game (89th)

North Texas is 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.7% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. North Texas leads the FBS at +15, and Temple ranks 10th at +10.

North Texas ranks 23rd in the FBS averaging 41.5 penalty yards per game.

Temple is 119th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.7% of trips. North Texas’ red zone offense ranks 7th, scoring on 93.8% of red zone opportunities.

North Texas ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:16, compared to Temple’s 64th-ranked average of 30:04.

Team leaders

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 3,459 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 1,020 yards on 168 carries, 19 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 1,076 yards on 56 catches, 10 TDs

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 2,016 yards, 24 TDs, 1 INT, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 746 yards on 145 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jojo Bermudez, 484 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

North Texas won 56-24 over Rice on Saturday, Nov. 22. Mestemaker threw for 469 yards on 19-of-23 attempts (82.6%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 1 yard and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins carried the ball 20 times for 97 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding one reception for 12 yards. Young had eight receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple fell to Tulane 37-13 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Simon led Temple with 168 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ducker had 17 rushing yards on seven carries, adding four receptions for 21 yards. Colin Chase recorded 59 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

