Syracuse hosts Boston College in ACC play

Boston College (1-10) at Syracuse (3-8), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST. How to watch: The CW Key stats Syracuse…

Boston College (1-10) at Syracuse (3-8), Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. EST.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 347.8 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 231.1 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 116.7 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (115th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 427.5 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 248.9 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 178.5 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (129th)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 378.9 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 278.7 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 100.2 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (88th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 449.5 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 273.0 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 176.5 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (128th)

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Syracuse is 134th in the FBS at -13, and Boston College ranks 123rd at -9.

Syracuse ranks 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 558 yards on 130 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 521 yards on 42 catches, 2 TDs

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 2,017 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 647 yards on 130 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 839 yards on 81 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Syracuse lost 70-7 to Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 22. Joseph Filardi passed for 83 yards on 14-of-26 attempts (53.8%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Will Nixon had 33 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for one yard. Dan Villari recorded 30 yards on five catches.

Boston College was beaten by Georgia Tech 36-34 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Lonergan passed for 362 yards on 26-of-40 attempts (65.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Richard had 141 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for nine yards. Reed Harris had five receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.