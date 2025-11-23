Sun Belt matchup features Southern Miss against Troy

Troy (7-4) at Southern Miss (7-4), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Southern Miss…

Troy (7-4) at Southern Miss (7-4), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 412.7 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 271.9 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 140.8 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (46th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 400 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 219.6 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 180.4 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (86th)

Troy Offense

Overall: 316.3 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 209.2 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 107.1 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (87th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 384.5 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 206.9 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 177.5 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (66th)

Southern Miss is 118th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.3% of the time. Troy ranks 57th on offense, converting on 41.4% of third downs.

Troy is 71st in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 5th-ranked +12 margin.

Southern Miss is 78th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 24th at 77.5%.

Southern Miss ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:40, compared to Troy’s 75th-ranked average of 29:47.

Team leaders

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 2,586 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 589 yards on 136 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Metcalf, 615 yards on 46 catches, 2 TDs

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 1,414 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 591 yards on 131 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 459 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Southern Miss fell 42-35 to South Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 22. Braxton passed for 400 yards on 31-of-52 attempts (59.6%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Pittman carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for two yards. Carl Chester put up 128 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Troy defeated Georgia State 31-19 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Will Crowder led Troy with 361 yards on 27-of-43 passing (62.8%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Meadows carried the ball 13 times for 35 yards, adding one reception for 12 yards. DJ Epps had eight receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.