Sun Belt matchup features Marshall playing Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern (5-6) at Marshall (5-6), Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Marshall Offense…

Georgia Southern (5-6) at Marshall (5-6), Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Marshall Offense

Overall: 408.5 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 198.8 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 209.7 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (41st)

Marshall Defense

Overall: 399.9 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 253.2 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 146.7 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (113th)

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 389.5 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 244.1 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 145.4 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 28.2 points per game (64th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 473.6 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 238.7 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 234.9 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 35.5 points per game (130th)

Georgia Southern ranks 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 48.3% of third downs.

Marshall is 24th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Georgia Southern is 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:19, compared to Marshall’s 39th-ranked average of 31:08.

Team leaders

Marshall

Passing: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, 1,907 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Del Rio-Wilson, 659 yards on 159 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Demarcus Lacey, 716 yards on 61 catches, 5 TDs

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 2,440 yards, 17 TDs, 8 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 885 yards on 133 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 892 yards on 54 catches, 12 TDs

Last game

Marshall lost 26-24 to Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Del Rio-Wilson led Marshall with 146 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Joshon Barbie carried the ball 10 times for 102 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Lacey put up 134 yards on 12 catches.

Georgia Southern lost 45-10 to Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 22. French threw for 147 yards on 16-of-24 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Taeo Todd carried the ball seven times for 25 yards, adding four receptions for 25 yards. Marcus Sanders Jr. had four receptions for 88 yards.

