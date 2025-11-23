Sun Belt matchup features Coastal Carolina taking on No. 21 James Madison

No. 21 James Madison (10-1) at Coastal Carolina (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:45 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key…

No. 21 James Madison (10-1) at Coastal Carolina (6-5), Nov. 29 at 3:45 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 335.8 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 156.2 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 179.6 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (93rd)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 450.5 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 245.0 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 205.5 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (119th)

James Madison Offense

Overall: 444.7 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 209.2 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 235.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 35.9 points per game (18th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 261.1 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 168.3 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 92.8 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (11th)

Coastal Carolina is 99th in third down percentage, converting 36.5% of the time. James Madison ranks 13th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.2%.

James Madison ranks 130th in the FBS averaging 68.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Coastal Carolina’s 58th-ranked 52.6 per-game average.

Coastal Carolina ranks 116th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:17, compared to James Madison’s 3rd-ranked average of 34:14.

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 794 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 58.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 562 yards on 109 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cameron Wright, 234 yards on 20 catches, 1 TD

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 2,233 yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 966 yards on 151 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 532 yards on 32 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Coastal Carolina lost 51-7 to South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 22. Hudson led Coastal Carolina with 174 yards on 27-of-36 passing (75.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Simpkins had 26 rushing yards on eight carries, adding five receptions for 14 yards. Wright had four receptions for 33 yards.

James Madison beat Washington State 24-20 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Barnett led James Madison with 144 yards on 9-of-18 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 32 yards. Knight had 126 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Braeden Wisloski recorded 68 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

