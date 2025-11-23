Sun Belt matchup features Appalachian State playing Arkansas State

Arkansas State (5-6) at Appalachian State (5-6), Nov. 29 at 2:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Appalachian…

Arkansas State (5-6) at Appalachian State (5-6), Nov. 29 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 378.5 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 261.2 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 117.3 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (85th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 412.5 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 268.1 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 144.4 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (106th)

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 378.9 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 247.5 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 131.4 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (94th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 412.6 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 233.1 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 179.5 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (83rd)

Appalachian State ranks 123rd in third down percentage, converting 33.1% of the time.

Appalachian State ranks 129th in the FBS averaging 67.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Arkansas State’s 69th-ranked 54.7 per-game average.

Arkansas State is 102nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 79.2% of trips. Appalachian State’s red zone defense ranks 32nd at 79.2%.

Appalachian State ranks 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:05, compared to Arkansas State’s 61st-ranked average of 30:09.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 1,495 yards, 10 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 828 yards on 163 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Barnes, 608 yards on 55 catches, 7 TDs

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 2,710 yards, 13 TDs, 10 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 499 yards on 97 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Corey Rucker, 776 yards on 59 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Appalachian State won 26-24 over Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 22. JJ Kohl passed for 134 yards on 19-of-27 attempts (70.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Jaquari Lewis had 175 rushing yards on 33 carries and two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 39 yards. Sam Mbake put up 39 yards on seven catches.

Arkansas State lost 34-30 to Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 20. Raynor led Arkansas State with 256 yards on 25-of-43 passing (58.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards. Spencer had 71 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 39 yards. Rucker recorded 120 yards on eight catches.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.