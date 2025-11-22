Starks’ 279 yards and 3 TD passes, Reagan Jr.’s 3 TDs power Howard over Norfolk State 44-15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyriq Starks threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Anthony Reagan Jr. racked up 162 all-purpose yards…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyriq Starks threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Anthony Reagan Jr. racked up 162 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns, and Howard cruised by Norfolk State, 44-15 on Saturday in the final game for both teams.

The Bison (5-7, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) rode a 23-point second quarter to the victory. They outgained Norfolk State 434-323 in the contest.

Travis Kerney scored on a 4-yard rush to get Howard on the board, and Reagan Jr. had touchdowns rushing and receiving in the second quarter.

Starks connected with Montrell Walker to put the Bison up 29-9 early in the third quarter, and Reagan Jr.’s second rushing touchdown was a 56-yarder.

Andre Cooper II also caught a touchdown in the fourth. Walker led Bison receivers with six catches for 103 yards.

Kevon King ran for 96 yards on 12 touches for the Spartans (1-11, 0-5).

Howard snapped a three-game skid with the win, while Norfolk State ends the year on a 10-game losing streak in their first season under head coach Michael Vick.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.