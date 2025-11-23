Stanford hosts No. 9 Notre Dame in Week 14

No. 9 Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (4-7), Nov. 29 at 10:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

No. 9 Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (4-7), Nov. 29 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Stanford Offense

Overall: 305.1 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 221.6 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 83.5 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (124th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 397.6 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 284.5 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 113.1 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (86th)

Notre Dame Offense

Overall: 452.5 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 247.6 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 204.9 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 41.4 points per game (7th)

Notre Dame Defense

Overall: 312.3 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 212.3 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 100.0 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 17.4 points per game (12th)

Stanford is 94th in third down percentage, converting 37.0% of the time. Notre Dame ranks 31st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 34.6%.

Stanford ranks 96th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Notre Dame’s 5th-ranked +12 margin.

Notre Dame is 122nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.5% of trips. Stanford’s red zone defense ranks 13th at 75.9%.

Team leaders

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,813 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 643 yards on 145 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 735 yards on 58 catches, 6 TDs

Notre Dame

Passing: CJ Carr, 2,536 yards, 22 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiyah Love, 1,306 yards on 185 carries, 17 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Fields, 608 yards on 33 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Stanford won 31-10 over California on Saturday, Nov. 22. Elijah Brown passed for 123 yards on 10-of-20 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ford had 150 rushing yards on 29 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Williams had five receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame won 70-7 over Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 22. Carr passed for 49 yards on 5-of-9 attempts (55.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Love carried the ball eight times for 171 yards and scored three touchdowns. Jordan Faison put up 21 yards on two catches.

