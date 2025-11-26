Sports on TV for Dec. 1 – 7

Adv29-30
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Dec. 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Temple at Villanova
7 p.m.
TRUTV — St. Francis (NY) at Xavier
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago at Orlando
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Giants at New England
ESPN2 — N.Y. Giants at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — 2026 Athletes Unlimited Draft Show
_____
Tuesday, Dec. 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Campbell at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Oklahoma at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Syracuse
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — Iowa at Michigan St.
SECN — Virginia Tech at South Carolina
TRUTV — E. Michigan at Butler
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Duke
8 p.m.
BTN — Wagner at Maryland
FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.
ESPN2 — UConn at Kansas
ESPNU — Missouri at Notre Dame
SECN — Miami at Mississippi
TRUTV — Nicholls St. at Creighton
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Kentucky
10 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at South Florida
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: New York at Boston
PEACOCK — New York at Boston
11 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Oklahoma City at Golden State
PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at Golden State
_____
Wednesday, Dec. 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
7:15 p.m.
ACCN — LSU at Boston College
ESPN — Louisville at Arkansas
ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama
8 p.m.
TRUTV — UMBC at Georgetown
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
9:15 p.m.
ACCN — Mississippi St. at Georgia Tech
ESPN — NC State at Auburn
ESPNU — Virginia at Texas
SECN — SMU at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Miami
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida St.
SECN — Virginia at Vanderbilt
7:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — NC State at Oklahoma
SECN — Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Montana St. at N. Dakota St.
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Stanford
GOLF
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, First Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Buffalo at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Utah at Anaheim
TRUTV — Utah at Anaheim
_____
Thursday, Dec. 4
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at SMU
ESPN — South Carolina at Louisville
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Texas
ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama
PEACOCK — Villanova at Georgetown
SECN — Pittsburgh at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Duke
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Mississippi
PEACOCK — Marquette at DePaul
SECN — California at Missouri
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Second Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Philadelphia
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Detroit
_____
Friday, Dec. 5
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — East Texas A&M at UConn
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Cincinnati at Xavier
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: TBD
ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: TBD, Harrisburg, Va.
8 p.m.
ABC — American Athletic Championship: TBD
FOX — Mountain West Championship: TBD
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
8:45 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Third Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at Boston
9:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Oklahoma City
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at New Jersey
_____
Saturday, Dec. 6
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami
CBS — Iowa St. at Purdue
ESPN2 — Dayton vs. Virginia, Charlotte, N.C.
FOX — Duke at Michigan St.
TRUTV — Rhode Island at Providence
12:30 p.m.
USA — Old Dominion at Richmond
1 p.m.
CW — UNC Asheville at NC State
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
FS1 — Marquette at Wisconsin
TNT — Boise St. at Butler
2:15 p.m.
CBS — Louisville at Indiana
2:30 p.m.
USA — Princeton at Loyola of Chicago
4 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
ESPNU — Seton Hall at Kansas St.
FS1 — Maryland at Iowa
4:30 p.m.
CBS — Baylor at Memphis
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado at Colorado St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Southern Cal
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at West Virginia
PEACOCK — Oregon at UCLA
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at Grand Canyon
8 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Tennessee
PEACOCK — Florida St. at Houston
PEACOCK — Mississippi at St. John’s
9 p.m.
TRUTV — Ark.-Pine Bluff at DePaul
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Oklahoma vs. Arizona St., Phoenix
ESPN — Auburn at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
6 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Big 12 Championship: TBD, Arlington, Texas
ESPN — Metro Atlantic Championship: TBD, Detroit
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Prairie View A&M at Jackson St.
4 p.m.
ABC — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta
ESPN — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta (Field Pass)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship, Charlotte, N.C. (Field Pass)
ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
FOX — Big Ten Championship: TBD, Indianapolis
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas
2:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas
10 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Final Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Utah at Calgary
SKIING
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS Cup: TBD, Final
_____
Sunday, Dec. 7
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Missouri vs. Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
SECN — UTSA at Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech vs. LSU, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Hofstra at Pittsburgh
SECN — San Francisco at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Georgetown at North Carolina
ESPN2 — SMU at Texas A&M
FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Boston U. at North Carolina
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
SECN — NC Central at South Carolina
1 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at UConn
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
3 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at UCLA
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Division III Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bloomington, Ill.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025-26 Grand Prix Final, Nagoya, Japan
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at N.Y. Jets, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Tennessee at Cleveland, Washington at Minnesota
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Denver at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Green Bay OR L.A. Rams at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Houston at Kansas City
PEACOCK — Houston at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at N.Y. Rangers
SKIING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham
_____
