Sports on TV for Dec. 1 – 7

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Dec. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Temple at Villanova

7 p.m.

TRUTV — St. Francis (NY) at Xavier

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago at Orlando

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Giants at New England

ESPN2 — N.Y. Giants at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — 2026 Athletes Unlimited Draft Show

Tuesday, Dec. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Campbell at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Oklahoma at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Syracuse

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Iowa at Michigan St.

SECN — Virginia Tech at South Carolina

TRUTV — E. Michigan at Butler

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Duke

8 p.m.

BTN — Wagner at Maryland

FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.

ESPN2 — UConn at Kansas

ESPNU — Missouri at Notre Dame

SECN — Miami at Mississippi

TRUTV — Nicholls St. at Creighton

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Kentucky

10 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at South Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: New York at Boston

PEACOCK — New York at Boston

11 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Oklahoma City at Golden State

PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at Golden State

Wednesday, Dec. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.

ACCN — LSU at Boston College

ESPN — Louisville at Arkansas

ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama

8 p.m.

TRUTV — UMBC at Georgetown

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

9:15 p.m.

ACCN — Mississippi St. at Georgia Tech

ESPN — NC State at Auburn

ESPNU — Virginia at Texas

SECN — SMU at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Miami

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida St.

SECN — Virginia at Vanderbilt

7:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — NC State at Oklahoma

SECN — Georgia Tech at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Montana St. at N. Dakota St.

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Stanford

GOLF

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, First Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Buffalo at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Utah at Anaheim

TRUTV — Utah at Anaheim

Thursday, Dec. 4

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at SMU

ESPN — South Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Texas

ESPNU — Clemson at Alabama

PEACOCK — Villanova at Georgetown

SECN — Pittsburgh at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Duke

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Mississippi

PEACOCK — Marquette at DePaul

SECN — California at Missouri

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Second Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Philadelphia

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Detroit

Friday, Dec. 5

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — East Texas A&M at UConn

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Cincinnati at Xavier

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: TBD

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: TBD, Harrisburg, Va.

8 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: TBD

FOX — Mountain West Championship: TBD

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

8:45 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Third Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at Boston

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at New Jersey

Saturday, Dec. 6

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami

CBS — Iowa St. at Purdue

ESPN2 — Dayton vs. Virginia, Charlotte, N.C.

FOX — Duke at Michigan St.

TRUTV — Rhode Island at Providence

12:30 p.m.

USA — Old Dominion at Richmond

1 p.m.

CW — UNC Asheville at NC State

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

FS1 — Marquette at Wisconsin

TNT — Boise St. at Butler

2:15 p.m.

CBS — Louisville at Indiana

2:30 p.m.

USA — Princeton at Loyola of Chicago

4 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

ESPNU — Seton Hall at Kansas St.

FS1 — Maryland at Iowa

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Baylor at Memphis

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado at Colorado St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Southern Cal

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at West Virginia

PEACOCK — Oregon at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at Grand Canyon

8 p.m.

ESPN — Illinois at Tennessee

PEACOCK — Florida St. at Houston

PEACOCK — Mississippi at St. John’s

9 p.m.

TRUTV — Ark.-Pine Bluff at DePaul

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Oklahoma vs. Arizona St., Phoenix

ESPN — Auburn at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

6 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Big 12 Championship: TBD, Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Metro Atlantic Championship: TBD, Detroit

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Prairie View A&M at Jackson St.

4 p.m.

ABC — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta

ESPN — Southeastern Championship: TBD, Atlanta (Field Pass)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship, Charlotte, N.C. (Field Pass)

ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

FOX — Big Ten Championship: TBD, Indianapolis

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Crown Australian Open, Final Round, Royal Melbourne GC, Melbourne, Australia

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Utah at Calgary

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS Cup: TBD, Final

Sunday, Dec. 7

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (F1 Kids)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri vs. Kansas, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

SECN — UTSA at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech vs. LSU, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Hofstra at Pittsburgh

SECN — San Francisco at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Georgetown at North Carolina

ESPN2 — SMU at Texas A&M

FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Boston U. at North Carolina

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

SECN — NC Central at South Carolina

1 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at UConn

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

3 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at UCLA

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division III Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bloomington, Ill.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025-26 Grand Prix Final, Nagoya, Japan

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at N.Y. Jets, New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Atlanta, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Tennessee at Cleveland, Washington at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Denver at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Green Bay OR L.A. Rams at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Houston at Kansas City

PEACOCK — Houston at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at N.Y. Rangers

SKIING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Ski World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham

