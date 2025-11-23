South Carolina hosts Clemson in Week 14

Clemson (6-5) at South Carolina (4-7), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats South…

Clemson (6-5) at South Carolina (4-7), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 328.5 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 209.9 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 118.6 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (99th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 347.4 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 211.6 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 135.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (38th)

Clemson Offense

Overall: 404.4 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 274.5 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 129.8 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (58th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 347.4 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 238.8 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 108.5 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (34th)

Clemson is 116th in third down percentage, converting 33.6% of the time. South Carolina ranks 72nd on defense, holding its opponents to 39.5%.

Clemson ranks 77th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to South Carolina’s 20th-ranked +7 margin.

South Carolina is 85th in the FBS averaging 57.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Clemson’s 30th-ranked 45.2 per-game average.

Clemson is 96th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.6% of trips. South Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 20th at 76.9%.

South Carolina ranks 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:36, compared to Clemson’s 49th-ranked average of 30:29.

Team leaders

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 2,056 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 433 yards on 91 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Nyck Harbor, 503 yards on 24 catches, 5 TDs

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 2,482 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 677 yards on 133 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: T.J. Moore, 653 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

South Carolina won 51-7 over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 22. Sellers led South Carolina with 274 yards on 16-of-20 passing (80.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 82 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Matthew Fuller carried the ball eight times for 63 yards. Jayden Sellers recorded 127 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Clemson won 45-10 over Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22. Klubnik passed for 159 yards on 9-of-15 attempts (60.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Chris Denson had 106 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown. Antonio Williams had two receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

