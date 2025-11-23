SMU visits Cal in ACC matchup

SMU (8-3) at Cal (6-5), Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Cal Offense Overall:…

SMU (8-3) at Cal (6-5), Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Cal Offense

Overall: 337.8 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 264.7 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 73.1 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (98th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 348.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 192.5 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 155.7 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (76th)

SMU Offense

Overall: 413.7 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 286.5 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 127.2 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (34th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 385 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 280.5 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 104.5 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 19.1 points per game (21st)

Cal ranks 81st in third down percentage, converting 38.5% of the time. SMU ranks 22nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.5%.

Cal ranks 96th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to SMU’s 5th-ranked +12 margin.

SMU is 132nd in the FBS with 71.1 penalty yards per game.

Cal is 76th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.7% of trips. SMU’s red zone defense ranks 2nd at 67.5%.

SMU ranks 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:14, compared to Cal’s 78th-ranked average of 29:40.

Team leaders

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 2,779 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 751 yards on 183 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Jacob De Jesus, 787 yards on 86 catches, 4 TDs

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 3,113 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 702 yards on 151 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Hudson, 691 yards on 50 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Cal lost 31-10 to Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 22. Sagapolutele led Cal with 269 yards on 33-of-49 passing (67.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for -24 yards and one rushing touchdown. Raphael had 47 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding four receptions for 12 yards. Trond Grizzell put up 104 yards on nine catches.

SMU won 38-6 over Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 22. Jennings threw for 303 yards on 29-of-37 attempts (78.4%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 2 yards and one rushing touchdown. Harden had 90 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding two receptions for seven yards and one touchdown. Hudson had eight receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

