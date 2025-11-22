Sellers accounts for four TDs in South Carolina 51-7 rout of Coastal Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers felt as despondent as everyone else on South Carolina after enduring the crushing loss…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers felt as despondent as everyone else on South Carolina after enduring the crushing loss to No. 3 Texas A&M last week.

He made sure the Gamecocks wouldn’t let that collapse damage their resolve or the rest of the season.

Sellars ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, including a 75-yard strike to his younger brother Jayden Sellers on the game’s first snap, in South Carolina’s 51-7 rout of Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks (4-7) were coming in off a disheartening 31-30 loss to the Aggies at No. 3 where they led 30-3 at halftime. But the players didn’t let that collapse beat them once more, overwhelming the Chanticleers (6-5) to lead 20-0 less than eight minutes in.

“It means a lot because of last week, some teams would’ve come out there and given up,” Sellers said. “We’ve still got something to play for.”

Sellers, whose escapability, strong arm and running skill had him atop many preseason Heisman Trophy lists, showed off all of it in ending South Carolina’s five-game losing streak.

He finished 16 of 20 passing for 274 yards and led the Gamecocks with 82 yards rushing before heading to the bench after the third quarter.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer recalled the stark quiet of the plane ride home from Texas. He wondered, as any coach would, if his players would have the gumption to put that defeat aside. After a spirited workout session Sunday night, Beamer left the field, thinking, “Alright. we’re going to be OK,” he said.

The Sellers’ brothers backed that up immediately as the quarterback hooked up with his speedy, younger brother on the first snap for a short pass then broke for a 75-yard TD.

Jayden Sellers’ thought as he headed toward the endzone: “I better not fall.”

The elder Sellers pushed through for a 2-yard score on the team’s second drive.

After Coastal Carolina passer Tad Hudson fumbled while getting hit by lineman Bryan Thomas Jr. deep in Chants’ territory, tight end Brady Hunt scored three plays later for a 20-0 lead.

Coastal, of the Sun Belt Conference, could not match up with an opponent that entered with a five-game losing streak and 1-7 record in the Southeastern Conference.

South Carolina had 419 of its 579 yards by halftime. Its defense held Coastal Carolina to 46 yards rushing, far below its 194 average coming in.

The Chanticleers ended the shutout with a blocked punt by receiver Jameson Tucker, who picked it up and went 17 yards for the score with less than 10 minutes left to play.

Jayden Sellers had four catches for 127 yards while Hunt finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Injured Gamecocks

The Gamecocks played without leading receiver Nyck Harbor and defensive line starter Dylan Stewart. Harbor went to the hospital as a precaution after hurting his chest late in the Texas A&M loss. Stewart warmed up but felt back pain and was held out.

Beamer said both were expected back for next week’s season ender against Clemson.

Robertson’s return

South Carolina defensive line coach Travian Robertson made his return to the field on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a serious car accident in August. Robertson was walking with a cane during the team’s entrance to Williams-Brice Stadium, then went up to the coaching box to help lead the defense, which did not allow any points to Coastal Carolina’s offense.

“It was great having him and his energy there with us,” defensive lineman Bryan Thomas Jr. said.

The takeaway

Coastal Carolina: The Chants were fighting for the Sun Belt title until last week’s 45-40 loss at Georgia Southern. Still, coach Tim Beck’s team has qualified for a bowl in all three of his seasons and can enhance their prospects with a victory over Sun Belt East champions James Madison.

South Carolina: It has been a rollercoaster stretch for the Gamecocks the past few seasons. The high expectations after last year’s nine-win season fell apart with a 1-7 Southeastern Conference mark this year to miss the postseason for the second time in three years.

Up next

Coastal Carolina closes its regular season at home against No. 21 James Madison on Saturday.

South Carolina finishes the season at home against state rival Clemson on Saturday.

