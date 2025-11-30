SEC Championship pits No. 4 Georgia against No. 10 Alabama

No. 10 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 4 Georgia (11-1), Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 10 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 4 Georgia (11-1), Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia by 1.5. Against the spread: Georgia 5-7, Alabama 8-4.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 415.7 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 225.3 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 190.4 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 32.3 points per game (35th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 290.8 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 204.8 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 86.1 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (12th)

Alabama Offense

Overall: 404.4 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 278.3 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 126.2 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (26th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 282.6 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 158.3 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 124.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (11th)

Georgia is 25th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 46.4% of the time.

Georgia is 77th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Alabama’s 19th-ranked +8 margin.

Georgia is 19th in the FBS averaging 40.9 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses, each allowing opponents to score on 73.3% of trips to rank 13th in the FBS.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Georgia is 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:45, while Alabama’s 9th-ranked average is 33:09.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 2,530 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs, 70.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 809 yards on 145 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 691 yards on 68 catches, 4 TDs

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 3,056 yards, 25 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 493 yards on 123 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 700 yards on 51 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Georgia beat Georgia Tech 16-9 on Friday, Nov. 28. Stockton passed for 70 yards on 11-of-21 attempts (52.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 42 yards. Frazier carried the ball 16 times for 108 yards, adding two receptions for five yards. Branch put up 53 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Alabama won 27-20 over Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 29. Simpson led Alabama with 122 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards. Miller had 83 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Isaiah Horton put up 35 yards on five catches with three touchdowns.

