Raynor-engineered drive leads Arkansas State past Appalachian State 30-29 to clinch bowl eligibility

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns and Kenyon Clay’s 1-yard plunge with 42 seconds left capped Arkansas State’s 30-29 win over Appalachian State to help the Red Wolves reach bowl eligibility on Saturday.

Appalachian State’s Dominic De Freitas pushed a 45-yard field goal wide right as time expired. De Freitas finished 5 of 7 on field goal attempts with his longest coming from 48 yards.

De Freitas’ 29-yard field goal with 1:42 left gave the Mountaineers a 29-23 lead. The kick followed what appeared to be an App State touchdown when on fourth-and-1 at the Arkansas State 6, JJ Kohl threw a touchdown to Dillon Galloway but the play was called back due to an illegal formation.

Arkansas State (6-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) promptly moved the ball 75 yards in seven plays in just 52 seconds to set up Clay’s score. The big play on the drive came on Raynor’s 34-yard completion to Corey Rucker who was carried out by a Mountaineers’ defender at the goal line.

Chauncey Cobb caught five passes for 117 yards and Rucker had 90 yards on 10 receptions and two touchdowns for the Red Wolves.

Kohl threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Jaquari Lewis ran for 108 yards on 22 carries for Appalachian State (5-7) who will miss bowl eligibility for only the third time in the last 11 seasons.

