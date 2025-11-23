Raleek Brown’s career night keeps Arizona State in Big 12 title hunt with 42-17 win over Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Raleek Brown rushed for 255 yards, the third-most in Arizona State history, and had a pair…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Raleek Brown rushed for 255 yards, the third-most in Arizona State history, and had a pair of touchdowns to help the turnover-prone Sun Devils stay in Big 12 title contention with a 42-17 win over Colorado on Saturday night.

The Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2) still need help — Texas Tech and BYU both have one league loss — but go into the final week with a mathematical chance to play in the conference’s championship game.

“It’s huge being getting to eight wins, with everything we’ve been through and keeping meaningful football alive,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “There’s not many teams still in college football playing meaningful football.”

Arizona State weathered three fumbles and an interception thanks to its stout defense. The Buffaloes mustered only three points off the miscues.

The Sun Devils finished with 580 total yards, including 355 yards rushing. They outscored Colorado 29-10 in the second half.

Brown averaged 11.6 yards per carry. The only blemish on his big night was a fumble at the end of the third quarter when he jumped over a defender. But on his next carry — after the Sun Devils forced a fumble — Brown broke free for an 88-yard score that gave Arizona State a comfortable 28-17 lead with 13:31 remaining.

It was a pivotal play in the game — the Buffaloes were driving before the fumble by Ronald Coleman on his first carry — and redemption for Brown.

“I told everybody I was gonna get (it),” said Brown, who also had a 33-yard TD reception on a fourth-down play in the first half. “It happened on the first play.”

The program mark for most yards rushing in a game is held by Eno Benjamin, who had 312 yards against Oregon State in 2018. Cam Skattebo rushed for 262 against Mississippi State last season.

Jeff Sims threw for 206 yards and two TDs, including a slant route that Derek Eusebio turned into a 68-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Colorado (3-8, 1-7) closed out its home schedule with a 3-4 mark in coach Deion Sanders’ third season.

“The football team you saw in the first half from us was the football team that we’re capable of being,” said Sanders, whose team trailed 13-7 at halftime. “Just the consistency to hold on and continue to be that — that’s a whole other thing.

“I can’t be happy with being close, because I expect to win. There’s no consolation prize in football, man. You can’t be happy with just because you’re in the game; you’re supposed to be winning the game. I’m not built like that. I want to win. I don’t want to be close.”

Freshman QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis finished 19 of 38 for 161 yards and a touchdown pass in his second career start (fourth game). He was sacked four times. Lewis can still redshirt if he doesn’t play next week.

“There’s a lot more into it than just me with the redshirt situation,” Lewis said. “I don’t have any information on that.”

The takeaway

Arizona State: The Sun Devils finished 3-2 away from home, giving them back-to-back winning records on the road for the first time since 2013-14.

Colorado: The average attendance at Folsom Field this season was 50,469. The highest two marks for the program are both under Sanders — 2023 (53,180) and 2024 (52,514).

Deion Shuffle

After his 33-yard TD grab, Brown broke into a version of the “Deion Shuffle” in the end zone.

Quite a tackle

A security officer delivered a hard tackle on a fan who wandered onto the field. The fan was quickly escorted off the field by security.

So close

Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson nearly threw a TD pass against his former team on a trick play at the end of the second quarter, but overthrew Chamon Metayer. Tyson caught two passes for 61 yards.

Trick play

Sun Devils punter Kanyon Floyd converted a fourth-and-7 by completing a 19-yard pass to defensive tackle Blazen Lono-Wong.

Up next

Arizona State: Hosts Arizona on Friday in regular season finale.

Colorado: Closes out the season at Kansas State on Saturday.

