QB Bryce Underwood can make solid freshman season special if No. 15 Michigan upsets No. 1 Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood stepped onto Michigan’s campus nearly a year ago as the nation’s top-rated recruit, after flipping his commitment to play for LSU, and all eyes have been on No. 19 on the field and on an 18-year-old quarterback off it.

He even has a documentary film crew following him.

Underwood has not quite lived up to the hype and yet, matching it might have been out of reach for anyone.

His recruitment involved former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and one of the world’s richest people, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, leading to him expecting to make more than $10 million in the new era of college athletics.

Underwood has been mostly solid on the field, averaging just under 200 yards passing a game with nine touchdowns and five interceptions for the 15th-ranked Wolverines (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten) in a season that has met modest expectations. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound dual-threat player ran for 114 yards in a game and has scored five times on the ground.

He is coming off one of his better games, completing 70% of his passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns in a 45-20 win over Maryland.

“This whole season, we’ve been preaching, ‘Peak at the perfect time,'” Underwood said Saturday. “I feel like it’s coming along.”

If he can help Michigan upset rival and top-ranked Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) in The Game on Saturday at the Big House, his season will be regarded as special.

That won’t be easy.

Even though the Wolverines have won four straight games in the rivalry, they are double-digit underdogs, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Buckeyes are giving up a nation-low 7.64 points a game with linebacker Arvell Reese and by safety Caleb Downs flashing enough talent to be projected as one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

“We’ve got another football game ahead of us, so just be the best us every single day throughout this week,” Underwood said.

Underwood kicked off his week of preparation with a late-night film session Sunday with receiver Donaven McCulley and was back at Schembechler Hall early Monday morning to meet with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

“He works his tail off,” coach Sherrone Moore said. “He’s so humble about it. He roots for his teammates, and is so close with his teammates. And to me, that’s such an awesome piece.

“In this world today, he could be about himself very easily and not think about the team at any point.”

Underwood plays a team game, but his fame has made him one of four freshmen to be featured in “5-Star,” a docuseries that will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Dec. 2.

A four-person production crew began following Underwood — and those close to him — in August.

“He about to play in front of 100,000 — with expectations,” personal quarterback coach Donovan Dooley said in the first episode, sitting in the stands at Michigan Stadium during a preseason practice. “And, they don’t want to even hear, you’re young.”

Underwood’s father, Jay, agreed.

“They don’t even care,” he said. “Age is not even a factor anymore.”

Underwood was 17 until just before this season started and when he landed a deal with Feldman Chevrolet of Highland that helped him own a Corvette worth more than $100,000 along with another vehicle, he needed a parent to given written consent.

He became the fourth freshman to start at quarterback for college football’s winningest program and despite making much more money than any of his teammates, they appreciate his humility.

“He’s a celebrity outside of the building,” senior tight end Marlin Klein said.

And, inside it?

“He’s the most humble 18 year old I’ve ever met,” Klein said.

