Portland State fires football coach Bruce Barnum and his staff after season-ending loss

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 2:27 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State fired football coach Bruce Barnum and his staff Saturday night, hours after the Vikings finished the season with a 24-13 loss at Northern Colorado.

Athletic director Matt Billings made the announcement after speaking to the team.

The Vikings lost their last three games to finish 1-11 overall and 1-7 in the Big Sky Conference.

In 11 seasons at Portland State, the 61-year-old Barnum was 39-75 overall and 29-51 in the conference. He had his only winning season in 2015, going 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Sky.

