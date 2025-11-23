Pittsburgh hosts No. 14 Miami (FL) in ACC play

No. 14 Miami (FL) (9-2) at Pittsburgh (8-3), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key stats…

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 407.0 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 281.9 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 125.1 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 37.6 points per game (12th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 330.0 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 236.9 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 93.1 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (62nd)

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 425.5 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 275.8 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 149.6 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (26th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 282.2 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 190.2 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 92.0 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (7th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 32.7% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 6th, allowing a 29.3% third down conversion rate.

Miami (FL) ranks 14th in the FBS with a +9 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Pittsburgh ranks 131st in the FBS averaging 68.5 penalty yards per game, and Miami (FL) ranks 120th with a 65.8-yard average.

Pittsburgh is 124th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.3% of trips. Miami (FL)’s red zone offense ranks 9th, scoring on 93.6% of red zone opportunities.

Pittsburgh is 95th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:00, compared to Miami (FL)’s 5th-ranked average of 33:31.

Team leaders

Pittsburgh

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 1,902 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Kyrian Turner, 617 yards on 114 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Johnson, 654 yards on 46 catches, 5 TDs

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 2,805 yards, 22 TDs, 9 INTs, 74.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 655 yards on 131 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 844 yards on 71 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Pittsburgh won 42-28 over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 22. Heintschel passed for 226 yards on 20-of-27 attempts (74.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for -29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Turner carried the ball 21 times for 201 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 12 yards. Johnson had six receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) won 34-17 over Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 22. Beck led Miami (FL) with 320 yards on 27-of-32 passing (84.4%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Girard Pringle Jr. carried the ball 14 times for 49 yards, adding two receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown. Toney put up 146 yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

