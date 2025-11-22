Peters accounts for 3 TDs, Bingmon runs for 2 more, PVAMU beats Mississippi Valley St. 59-6

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cameron Peters accounted for three touchdowns, Chase Bingmon had two of Prairie View’s five rushing…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cameron Peters accounted for three touchdowns, Chase Bingmon had two of Prairie View’s five rushing TDs and Prairie View A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 59-6 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

PVAMU (7-3, 7-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) plays Jackson State in the conference championship game on Dec. 6.

Mississippi Valley State (1-10, 0-7) has lost five games in a row.

Peters was 12-of-16 passing for 234 yards with touchdown passes to Travon Jones and Jyzaiah Rockwell and added a 7-yard rushing touchdown. Bingmon had 81 yards rushing on seven carries and scored on runs of 1 yard late in the first quarter and 25 yards early in the second that made it 21-0.

Travor Randle returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown, Lamagea McDowell scored on a 6-yard run and wide receiver Andre Dennis took a jet sweep 51 yards for a TD that made it 56-0 midway through the third quarter.

Adonis Jackson blocked a punt by PVAMU’s Adam Atwell, scooped it up at the 10 and returned it for a touchdown to get the Delta Devils on the scoreboard with 2:49 remaining in the third.

The Panthers outgained MVSU 500-142 in total yards.

