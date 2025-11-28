Oregon State hires Alabama assistant JaMarcus Shephard to take over struggling football program

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State on Friday announced the hiring of Alabama assistant JaMarcus Shephard as its head coach,…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State on Friday announced the hiring of Alabama assistant JaMarcus Shephard as its head coach, replacing Trent Bray, who was fired following the Beavers’ 0-7 start.

The 42-year-old Shephard has been on Kalen DeBoer’s staff for two years and most recently has served as assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He previously was an assistant under DeBoer at Washington for two years. He also has been on staffs at Purdue, Washington State and Western Kentucky.

“I’m extremely excited to announce JaMarcus Shephard as the head coach of the Oregon State football program,” athletic director Scott Barnes said. “His character and persona are top-notch and genuine, which will make all of Beaver Nation proud. His values align perfectly as an exceptional leader who fosters a sincere connection with his student athletes. He has coached at the highest level, with stops in the Pacific Northwest, and I cannot wait to see him on the recruiting trail and leading our football program to immediate success.”

Shephard will be formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

“I’m honored to lead the Oregon State University football program and to join a community that cares so deeply about its student-athletes,” Shephard said. “We will build a culture rooted in toughness, integrity, and relentless effort, and I’m excited to get to work with our players, staff, and supporters to write the next great chapter of Beaver football.”

The Beavers are about to wrap up their second straight losing season since Jonathan Smith’s departure for Michigan State. Oregon State and Washington State are the only remaining members of the Pac-12 and have played independent schedules for two seasons since 10 members left for other conferences. A reconstituted Pac-12 will begin playing football again in 2026.

Bray led Oregon State to a 4-1 start last season and then lost 13 of 14 games before he was fired Oct. 12, the day after a 39-14 home loss to Wake Forest. The Beavers are 2-2 under interim coach Robb Akey and take a 2-9 record into Saturday’s final game at Washington State.

Shephard followed DeBoer to Alabama in February 2024 after Washington made its run to the national championship game against Michigan. At Washington, Shephard was passing game coordinator and receivers coach for an offense that averaged 343.7 yards passing per game with Michael Penix at quarterback and Rome Odunze as his main target.

Shephard played college football from 2001-04 at Division III DePauw, where he was a standout receiver and kick returner.

