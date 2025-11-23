Old Dominion takes on Georgia State in Sun Belt play

Georgia State (1-10) at Old Dominion (8-3), Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Old…

Georgia State (1-10) at Old Dominion (8-3), Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 465.5 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 234.5 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 231.0 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (32nd)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 335.8 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 186.7 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 149.1 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 20.1 points per game (26th)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 384.6 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 263.5 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 121.1 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (116th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 452.5 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 253.0 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 199.5 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 38.8 points per game (135th)

Georgia State is 131st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.9% of the time. Old Dominion ranks 61st on offense, converting on 41.0% of third downs.

Georgia State is 130th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin, compared to Old Dominion’s 77th-ranked -1 margin.

Georgia State ranks 115th in the FBS with 64.5 penalty yards per game.

Old Dominion ranks 121st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.0% of trips. Georgia State’s red zone defense ranks 116th at 89.3%.

Old Dominion ranks 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:41, compared to Georgia State’s 52nd-ranked average of 30:26.

Team leaders

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 2,518 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 902 yards on 138 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Tre’ Brown III, 747 yards on 36 catches, 4 TDs

Georgia State

Passing: Cameran Brown, 1,296 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT, 64.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordon Simmons, 455 yards on 80 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 928 yards on 64 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Old Dominion won 45-10 over Georgia Southern on Saturday, Nov. 22. Joseph led Old Dominion with 140 yards on 12-of-18 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 189 yards and one rushing touchdown. Trequan Jones had 73 rushing yards on 14 carries. Ja’Cory Thomas had two receptions for 51 yards.

Georgia State fell to Troy 31-19 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Christian Veilleux threw for 307 yards on 19-of-38 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 37 yards. Simmons had 67 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding four receptions for 39 yards. Javon Robinson had seven receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.