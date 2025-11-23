Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State in Big 12 play

Iowa State (7-4) at Oklahoma State (1-10), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Oklahoma…

Iowa State (7-4) at Oklahoma State (1-10), Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 298.2 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 171.5 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 126.6 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (134th)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 424.9 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 263.8 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 161.1 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (127th)

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 400.2 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 231.3 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 168.9 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 28.1 points per game (65th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 368.1 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 220.0 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 148.1 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (33rd)

Oklahoma State ranks 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.7% of the time. Iowa State ranks 62nd on offense, converting on 40.9% of third downs.

Oklahoma State is 104th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Iowa State’s 43rd-ranked +3 margin.

Iowa State is 15th in the FBS averaging 38.7 penalty yards per game.

Oklahoma State is 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.1% of trips. Iowa State’s red zone defense ranks 51st at 82.4%.

Oklahoma State ranks 94th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:03, compared to Iowa State’s 29th-ranked average of 31:27.

Team leaders

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 1,288 yards, 3 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 614 yards on 124 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 435 yards on 46 catches, 4 TDs

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 2,471 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 841 yards on 163 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 507 yards on 29 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Oklahoma State was defeated by UCF 17-14 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Flores led Oklahoma State with 124 yards on 13-of-28 passing (46.4%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 1 yard and one rushing touchdown. Fields carried the ball 19 times for 87 yards, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Freeman put up 40 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Iowa State won 38-14 over Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 22. Becht led Iowa State with 241 yards on 18-of-23 passing (78.3%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hansen carried the ball 22 times for 120 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 32 yards. Eskildsen recorded 73 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

