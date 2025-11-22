Odom throws go-ahead TD pass with 27 seconds remaining as Kennesaw State beats Missouri State 41-34

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Amari Odom found Chase Belcher for a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown with 27 seconds remaining and Kennesaw…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Amari Odom found Chase Belcher for a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown with 27 seconds remaining and Kennesaw State beat Missouri State 41-34 on Saturday.

Odom danced around in the pocket before drifting back for a lob to the front of the end zone for a wide-open Belcher to set the school record for touchdown passes in a game with five. Odom was 24 of 34 for 387 yards.

Odom gave Kennesaw State a 34-27 lead on a 25-yard connection with Clayton Coppock with 5:51 left in the fourth, but Missouri State answered two plays later when Shomari Lawrence raced for a 70-yard touchdown to tie it at 34-all.

After Kennesaw State went three-and-out, Missouri State drove past midfield before being stopped on fourth-and-10 at the 34. Odom started the game-winning drive with a 7-yard rush and followed with a 40-yard completion to Christian Moss to set up the Belcher play.

Kennesaw State (8-3, 6-1) rebounded from its first Conference USA loss in 350 days and its first loss overall in 70 days. The loss to Jacksonville State snapped the Owls’ seven-game win streak.

Coppock and Gabriel Benyard each had two touchdown grabs and 85-plus yards receiving for the Owls.

Lawrence finished with 173 yards on 20 carries for Missouri State (7-4, 5-2). Jacob Clark threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns, but he was intercepted two times.

Jacksonville State lost to FIU on Saturday to put three 6-1 teams atop the conference standings with one game to play.

