Northwestern visits Illinois in Big Ten matchup

Northwestern (6-5) at Illinois (7-4), Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Illinois Offense

Overall: 378.1 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 245.9 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 132.2 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 30.2 points per game (48th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 359.5 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 232.3 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 127.2 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (64th)

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 357.5 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 183.5 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 174 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (100th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 339.5 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 197.6 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 141.9 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (34th)

Illinois is 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.2% of the time. Northwestern ranks 35th on offense, converting on 44.3% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Illinois ranks 22nd in the FBS averaging 40.8 penalty yards per game, and Northwestern ranks 9th with a 35-yard average.

Illinois is 117th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.5% of trips. Northwestern’s red zone offense ranks 14th, scoring on 92.7% of red zone opportunities.

Northwestern is 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:55.

Team leaders

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 2,675 yards, 21 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 486 yards on 114 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 805 yards on 61 catches, 3 TDs

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 2,011 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 886 yards on 175 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 755 yards on 56 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Illinois lost 27-10 to Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 22. Altmyer led Illinois with 248 yards on 21-of-35 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ca’Lil Valentine carried the ball six times for 18 yards, adding one reception for 10 yards. Collin Dixon had three receptions for 62 yards.

Northwestern won 38-35 over Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 22. Stone led Northwestern with 305 yards on 25-of-30 passing (83.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 28 yards. Komolafe carried the ball 22 times for 129 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for two yards and one touchdown. Hayden Eligon II put up 127 yards on seven catches.

