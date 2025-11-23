Northern Colorado snaps 5-game losing streak with 24-13 victory over Portland State

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Justin Guin ran for 115 yards and one of three Northern Colorado rushing touchdowns, helping the…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Justin Guin ran for 115 yards and one of three Northern Colorado rushing touchdowns, helping the Bears snap a five-game losing streak with a 24-13 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

On Saturday night, Portland State fired coach Bruce Barnum and his staff. Athletic director Matt Billings made the announcement after speaking to the team.

The Vikings (1-11, 1-7 Big Sky) lost their last three games after defeating Cal Poly 40-35 for their only conference win.

In the season finale for both teams, Guin’s 44-yard touchdown run and Brandon Johnson’s 1-yard run gave the Bears (4-8, 2-6) a 14-7 halftime lead.

Mathias Price had a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jacob Willig’s 22-yard field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter made it 24-13.

Eric Gibson Jr. had 94 yards passing for the Bears and they added 215 yards on the ground.

Portland State had the edge in total yards 326-309 but the Vikings did not find the end zone again after Cru Newman’s 3-yard run gave them a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Mathias Uribe kicked two field goals.

Northern Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak in the series. The Bears’ other conference win was a 49-33 victory over Idaho before the losing streak began. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.