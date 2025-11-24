No. 9 Notre Dame loses 2 defensive players to season-ending leg injuries suffered in Syracuse game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 9 Notre Dame will be without linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and cornerback Chance Tucker for…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 9 Notre Dame will be without linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and cornerback Chance Tucker for the rest of the season after they were both hurt in Saturday’s 70-7 win over Syracuse.

Viliamu-Asa injured his left knee while Tucker suffered a broken bone in his lower left leg.

Neither were starters but Viliamu-Asa was third on the Fighting Irish (9-2, No. 9 CFP) with 48 tackles. He also has three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Tucker played sparingly this season.

“For Chance, this is his second one so he’ll have to decide if football is something he wants to continue to do,” coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “But it’s just tough — five years and he’s been such a valuable member of our team. And King was playing at such a high level, I just feel awful for him because he puts a lot into it. His challenge is going to be one he has to face from the inside, but he’s built the right way.”

The Fighting Irish finish their regular season Saturday at Stanford (4-7) as they chase a second straight playoff berth. Notre Dame lost to Ohio State in last season’s national championship game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.