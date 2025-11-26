No. 8 Oklahoma’s playoff hopes hinge on regular-season finale against LSU

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s status is clear heading into its regular-season finale against LSU — win and it’s in…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s status is clear heading into its regular-season finale against LSU — win and it’s in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who often leans on the one-game-at-a-time mantra, finally felt comfortable addressing the possibilities. The eighth-ranked Sooners (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) also have a good chance of hosting a first-round playoff game with a victory on Saturday, while a loss almost certainly would eliminate them.

“Going into our last regular-season game here at home, we all know what’s on the line this weekend,” he said.

Oklahoma has been winning ugly — the Sooners have been outgained in their past three games but still beat ranked opponents Tennessee, Alabama and Missouri. The formula has been an opportunistic defense and gritty, if not spectacular, play by quarterback John Mateer.

Because Oklahoma won those contests by a combined 19 points, it would appear the Sooners have little margin for error. And LSU (7-4, 3-4) has its usual stable of elite athletes to deal with.

“Got a very talented — as talented of a roster as we’ve faced this season in LSU, from the lines of scrimmage to the skill players, both sides of the ball,” Venables said.

For LSU to pull off the upset, the Tigers will need to overcome an Oklahoma defense that leads the nation with 3.7 sacks per game and ranks sixth nationally in points allowed (14.0 per game) and third against the run (81.1 yards per game).

LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said he’ll need a little extra from his players to succeed this week.

“Your ability to win your one-on-ones, to break a tackle, to put yourself in position to go score, it’s the charge,” he said. “We just have to be able to create matchups where we win our one-on-ones.”

Under center

It was unclear this week whether injured LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier would be ready to return for what is expected to be his final regular-season college game.

Nussmeier has not played since Nov. 8, when he aggravated a nagging abdominal injury against Alabama.

If Nussmeier is unable to play, Michael Van Buren, a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State, would start for the third straight game.

Van Buren has passed for 423 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in close victories over Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

In nine games, Nussmeier has passed for 1,927 yards and 12 TDs with five interceptions — a sharp decline from his 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns (with 12 interceptions) in 2024.

However, he has been playing through knee and abdomen injuries since August camp.

Coming home

While Oklahoma City native Caden Durham has been LSU’s No. 1 running back this season, his status for the Tigers’ visit to his home state was left unclear by an injury against WKU last week.

Durham was not concussed as initially feared, though he did hurt his neck, Wilson said.

The plan this week was for Durham to practice on a limited basis and without contact to see if he could be ready to play Saturday.

“He’s hopeful,” Wilson said. “I think he’ll be ready to go.”

Durham’s 463 yards rushing and three TDs leads LSU in both categories, but freshman Harlem Berry has emerged in recent weeks as one of the Tigers’ most effective ball carriers.

Regaining form

Starting LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, a preseason AP All American, is expected to play against the Sooners after returning last week from a four-game absence because of a right leg injury. Weeks played limited first-half snaps against WKU and spent the second half out of uniform.

“Whit came out of the game feeling good,” Wilson said. “We wanted to limit his opportunities so he could be at his best” at Oklahoma.

Golden toe

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award given to the nation’s best kicker.

Sandell has made his last 22 field goals — a school record — after missing his first this season. He has connected on 15 of at least 40 yards and seven of at least 50. He is one of just two kickers nationally since at least 1995 to make at least seven field goals of 50-plus yards without a miss.

“It’s been a huge part of our success this year,” Venables said. “Proud of him, how he’s handled his success.”

Georgia Tech’s Aidan Birr and Hawaii’s Kansei Matsuzawa are the other finalists.

Bruised backs

Oklahoma might have some help for running back Xavier Robinson this week.

Robinson played last week’s game against Missouri with a sprained knee and gutted out 42 yards on 12 carries. He played nearly every snap, despite running backs Jaydn Ott and Taylor Tatum being healthy.

Venables said Ott and Tatum could be used this week. Ott, a highly touted transfer, has barely played this season. Tatum, who started three games as a freshman last season, has one carry and has been injured for much of the season.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.

