No. 8 Oklahoma hosts LSU in SEC action

LSU (7-4) at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC Key stats Oklahoma…

LSU (7-4) at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 350.1 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 221.9 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 128.2 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (72nd)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 280.5 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 199.4 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 81.1 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (6th)

LSU Offense

Overall: 344.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 236.5 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 108.2 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (106th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 313.0 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 192.0 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 121.0 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (16th)

LSU is 89th in third down percentage, converting 37.4% of the time. Oklahoma ranks 9th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 30.1%.

LSU ranks 24th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

LSU is 88th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.6% of trips. Oklahoma’s red zone defense ranks 37th at 80.0%.

Team leaders

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 2,260 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Xavier Robinson, 408 yards on 74 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 827 yards on 56 catches, 6 TDs

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,925 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 463 yards on 100 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Barion Brown, 486 yards on 49 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Oklahoma won 17-6 over Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 22. Mateer passed for 173 yards on 14-of-30 attempts (46.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards. Robinson had 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding four receptions for 16 yards. Sategna put up 109 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

LSU defeated Western Kentucky 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Michael Van Buren Jr. passed for 202 yards on 25-of-42 attempts (59.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. Harlem Berry had 80 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding two receptions for two yards. Zavion Thomas had six receptions for 47 yards.

