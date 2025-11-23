No. 8 Oklahoma hosts LSU in SEC action

LSU (7-4) at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2), Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
How to watch: ABC
Key stats
Oklahoma Offense
Overall: 350.1 yards per game (94th in FBS)
Passing: 221.9 yards per game (75th)
Rushing: 128.2 yards per game (99th)
Scoring: 27.3 points per game (72nd)
Oklahoma Defense
Overall: 280.5 yards per game (11th in FBS)
Passing: 199.4 yards per game (40th)
Rushing: 81.1 yards per game (3rd)
Scoring: 14.0 points per game (6th)
LSU Offense
Overall: 344.7 yards per game (103rd in FBS)
Passing: 236.5 yards per game (62nd)
Rushing: 108.2 yards per game (124th)
Scoring: 22.6 points per game (106th)
LSU Defense
Overall: 313.0 yards per game (23rd in FBS)
Passing: 192.0 yards per game (30th)
Rushing: 121.0 yards per game (31st)
Scoring: 18.5 points per game (16th)
LSU is 89th in third down percentage, converting 37.4% of the time. Oklahoma ranks 9th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 30.1%.
LSU ranks 24th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.
LSU is 88th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.6% of trips. Oklahoma’s red zone defense ranks 37th at 80.0%.
Team leaders
Oklahoma
Passing: John Mateer, 2,260 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Xavier Robinson, 408 yards on 74 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 827 yards on 56 catches, 6 TDs
LSU
Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,925 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Caden Durham, 463 yards on 100 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Barion Brown, 486 yards on 49 catches, 1 TD
Last game
Oklahoma won 17-6 over Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 22. Mateer passed for 173 yards on 14-of-30 attempts (46.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards. Robinson had 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding four receptions for 16 yards. Sategna put up 109 yards on three catches with one touchdown.
LSU defeated Western Kentucky 13-10 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Michael Van Buren Jr. passed for 202 yards on 25-of-42 attempts (59.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. Harlem Berry had 80 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding two receptions for two yards. Zavion Thomas had six receptions for 47 yards.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.