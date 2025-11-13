No. 6 Ole Miss aims to avoid a repeat of costly loss to Florida a season ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — No. 6 Mississippi is quick to brush off any references to last season’s 24-17 loss at…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — No. 6 Mississippi is quick to brush off any references to last season’s 24-17 loss at Florida that cost the Rebels a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“We’re a whole new team from last year and it’s a whole new season,” Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds said.

Asked if revenge might be a factor, Pounds said: “I don’t think so.”

Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 7 CFP) rebounded from last year’s playoff snub to finish No. 11 in the final AP Top 25 poll with a lopsided 52-20 win over Duke in the Gator Bowl.

And this season has unfolded in opposite directions for each team.

Florida (3-6, 2-4), after a 4-0 finish in 2024 that built preseason optimism, has lost of six of eight, leading to the firing of coach Billy Napier on Oct. 19. The Gators have lost 19 straight road or neutral-site games against ranked opponents since a win in Jacksonville over Georgia in 2020.

In last week’s 38-7 loss at Kentucky, interim coach Billy Gonzales lifted quarterback DJ Lagway, although the sophomore is expected to start against the Rebels. Lagway has passed for 1,762 yards and 11 touchdowns, but has thrown 12 interceptions.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been a breakout performer after starting the season in a reserve role. Chambliss has passed for 2,356 yards while rushing for 434 yards, accounting for 19 touchdowns and only three turnovers.

The Rebels are 7-0 at home with a lineup that includes 18 new starters.

A win over Florida would give Ole Miss at least 10 wins for the fourth time in five seasons.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been linked to nearly every head coaching vacancy at the NFL and college level, but especially to the Florida vacancy.

Gonzales recognizes the interest surrounding Kiffin nationally, as well as from Florida partisans.

“Absolutely, yes sir,” Gonzales said. “Do I read them? I’m aware of it, absolutely. But no, we’ve just got to prepare.”

Postseason implications

Despite Florida’s struggles, an upset win over the Rebels would keep postseason hopes alive with impending visits from No. 21 Tennessee and Florida State to close the season.

“It would mean a lot to us, but we have to worry about what’s going on here, prepare the right way for this game,” running back Jadan Baugh said. “I just want it to be a good game, get our players back healthy and be ready to play.”

Impressive movements

Kiffin acknowledged Florida’s uneven results, but shifted his focus to the high spots as opposed to last week’s disappointing performance at Kentucky.

“This is the same team that was ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter. This is the same team that outplayed Texas and beat Texas,” Kiffin said. “They’re as talented as anybody with elite talent on both sides of the ball.”

Injury update

Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive lineman William Echoles are expected to return after leaving with minor injuries in last week’s 49-0 win over Citadel. Cornerback Antonio Kite remains questionable after missing two games.

Florida receivers Eugene Wilson III and Dallas Wilson are out from season-ending ankle surgery and a broken foot, respectively. The Gators had 13 players sidelined against Kentucky last week.

AP Sports Writer Mark Long in Gainesville, Florida, contributed to this report.

